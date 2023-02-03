NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Kyrie Irving requests a trade. Should Miami be interested?

Once again, a star player from the Brooklyn Nets has shocked the NBA world with a trade request. This time, it’s Kyrie Irving’s turn. Irving has informed the Nets that he demands to be traded before the trade deadline next Thursday, February 9. If his trade request is not granted, he has also made it known that he will leave in free agency.



Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

The veteran PG is having another impressive season, and is slated to be one of the starting guards in the 2023 All-Star game in Salt Lake City in just a couple weeks. Irving is currently putting up averages of 27.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, 5.3 RPG, and 1.0 STL on 48.6% shooting. He’s also shooting 37.4% from 3 point range. This is a guy that although he is a special talent on the floor, he has brought some off the court drama to teams. However, that doesn’t seem to matter to the Heat, as reports have linked the super star to Miami.

List of teams that are buzzing around some league circles right now - Lakers, Heat, Mavs - some are speculating about the Suns. Obviously, the Nets don’t have to do anything either — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 3, 2023

Brian Windhorst lists the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/EiHFnRoeCg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2023

The Miami Heat should be 100% interested in a deal like this. Strictly basketball wise, he provides everything this team is missing and more. Shooting at a high efficiency and the ability to play make and score at any spot on the floor is very enticing. It also pairs Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo with another superstar talent. A trade like this would almost certainly make the Heat a title favorite. You can even add Tyler Herro into that mix of players and say an Irving acquisition could form an elite “core four” in South Beach.

It seems likely that a deal for Irving will get done by next week, assuming that Brooklyn would much rather get something in return for his services instead of losing him for nothing in free agency; which he has stated he will. Miami makes sense for Irving and Irving makes sense for Miami… on both ends it is a basketball fit made in heaven.

Even with all the off the court drama, what better team to take in a player like that and help him focus more strictly on basketball than the Heat? A team that has pride in its culture, championship DNA and leadership from the front office and coaching staff. Not to mention there’s voices in this locker room that could get the best out of him, including Butler who is friends with Irving and have played together on the USA team.

According to sports betting odds, Miami has the second best chances of landing Kyrie.

Pat Riley has a knack for acquiring disgruntled superstars. He has done it time and time again in the past so with that being said, don’t count out the Heat in making a splash like this. The thing is though, Heat Nation has been through this situation before. Ironically, Irving’s current side kick in Kevin Durant also requested a trade this past summer and Miami was at the thick of rumors for quite some time. All for him to decide to remain in Brooklyn.

The same thing could happen now with Kyrie, but with him being a free agent it seems more likely he gets dealt than when Durant wanted to. Durant is locked in on a long term contract, so the fact that Irving holds all the power in being able to decide where to go in just a few months after the season over changes things drastically.

Will Kyrie Irving be taking his talents to South Beach? Hopefully we find out that answer sooner rather than later.