GAME PREVIEW: Heat seek bounce back victory against Bucks

The Miami Heat cap-off their four-game road trip, hoping to secure the season series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET in Fiserv Forum.

Despite a remarkable 32-point outing from Bam Adebayo, the Heat suffered a crushing 106-104 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. They have still won 18 of their last 28, though there’s now a one-game difference between the Heat and Knicks at the 6-7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has been surging since the return of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who both missed the previous pair of Heat victories against Milwaukee in January due to injury.

It’s now won six straight — by an average of 12.2 points — including a narrow 106-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, courtesy of a 54-point, 19-rebound performance from Antetokounmpo on 21-of-39 shooting and 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. Over their six-game win streak, Milwaukee has the league’s best NET Rating — outscoring teams by 10.9 points per 100 possessions, including by 9.2 points when Middleton and Antetokounmpo have been on the floor together.

Antetokounmpo’s averaging 40.2 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists (!!!!) on 59.5/38.5/61.1 shooting splits over his last six since returning from a knee injury. Middleton’s still coming off the bench, averaging 17.1 minutes, as he continues getting acclimated into the rotation.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL

Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

BUCKS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — PROBABLE

MarJon Beauchamp (patella) — PROBABLE

AJ Green (G-League) — OUT

Serge Ibaka (not with team) — OUT

Bobby Portis (knee) — OUT

PROJECTED STARTING 5:

Projected Starters (at time of publishing): BUCKS: HEAT: BUCKS: HEAT: Jrue Holiday G Gabe Vincent Grayson Allen G Tyler Herro Pat Connaughton F Jimmy Butler Giannis Antetokounmpo F Caleb Martin Brook Lopez C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!