GAME PREVIEW: Heat seek bounce back victory against Bucks

The Miami Heat cap-off their four-game road trip, hoping to secure the season series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET in Fiserv Forum.
Despite a remarkable 32-point outing from Bam Adebayo, the Heat suffered a crushing 106-104 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. They have still won 18 of their last 28, though there’s now a one-game difference between the Heat and Knicks at the 6-7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, has been surging since the return of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who both missed the previous pair of Heat victories against Milwaukee in January due to injury.
It’s now won six straight — by an average of 12.2 points — including a narrow 106-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, courtesy of a 54-point, 19-rebound performance from Antetokounmpo on 21-of-39 shooting and 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. Over their six-game win streak, Milwaukee has the league’s best NET Rating — outscoring teams by 10.9 points per 100 possessions, including by 9.2 points when Middleton and Antetokounmpo have been on the floor together.
Antetokounmpo’s averaging 40.2 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists (!!!!) on 59.5/38.5/61.1 shooting splits over his last six since returning from a knee injury. Middleton’s still coming off the bench, averaging 17.1 minutes, as he continues getting acclimated into the rotation.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
- Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
BUCKS:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — PROBABLE
- MarJon Beauchamp (patella) — PROBABLE
- AJ Green (G-League) — OUT
- Serge Ibaka (not with team) — OUT
- Bobby Portis (knee) — OUT
PROJECTED STARTING 5:
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|BUCKS:
|HEAT:
|BUCKS:
|HEAT:
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|Gabe Vincent
|Grayson Allen
|G
|Tyler Herro
|Pat Connaughton
|F
|Jimmy Butler
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|Caleb Martin
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
