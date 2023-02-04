NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-24) at Milwaukee Bucks (35-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-24) conclude their road trip on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (35-17).

Victor Oladipo is doubtful with an ankle injury.

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL

Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

BUCKS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — PROBABLE

MarJon Beauchamp (patella) — PROBABLE

AJ Green (G-League) — OUT

Serge Ibaka (not with team) — OUT

Bobby Portis (knee) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST