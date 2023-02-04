 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-24) at Milwaukee Bucks (35-17)

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-24) conclude their road trip on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (35-17).

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
  • Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
  • Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

BUCKS:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — PROBABLE
  • MarJon Beauchamp (patella) — PROBABLE
  • AJ Green (G-League) — OUT
  • Serge Ibaka (not with team) — OUT
  • Bobby Portis (knee) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Bucks Position Heat
Jrue Holiday PG Gabe Vincent
Grayson Allen SG Tyler Herro
Pat Connaughton SF Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Caleb Martin
Brook Lopez C Bam Adebayo

