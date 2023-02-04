NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-24) at Milwaukee Bucks (35-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (29-24) conclude their road trip on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (35-17).
Kyrie Irving is out tonight for the Heat and Victor Oladipo is doubtful with an ankle injury.
The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
- Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
BUCKS:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — PROBABLE
- MarJon Beauchamp (patella) — PROBABLE
- AJ Green (G-League) — OUT
- Serge Ibaka (not with team) — OUT
- Bobby Portis (knee) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Pat Connaughton
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Bam Adebayo
