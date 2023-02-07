BREAKING: Dewayne Dedmon has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs

With less than 52 hours until the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, the Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2023

The team made it official approximately two-and-a-half hours after Charania’s report.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for cash considerations. https://t.co/17PkOS7rvd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 7, 2023

Dedmon, 33, is making $4.7 million this season with a non-guaranteed $4.3 million contract in 2023-24. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds on 49.6 percent shooting this season; in 113 games 915 starts) over his Heat career, Dedmon posted averages of 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds on 56.6/34.8/74.3 shooting splits.

His departure now opens up an additional roster spot for the Heat, who rostered 14 player on standard contracts before the transaction. This allows for additional flexibility for a possible 2-for-1 or 3-for-2 before Thursday’s deadline without forgoing that final roster spot, if they choose to; they can also convert Orlando Robinson, currently on a two-way, to a standard contract without breaching into the tax.

Heat reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald confirmed that the second-round pick traded will be a 2028 pick, with it receiving cash considerations in return. Thus, it created an extra roster spot, putting it $4.9 million below the luxury tax threshold while also creating a $4.7 million trade exception that it can use within the next year.

Heat trading Dedmon and a 2028 second round pick to the Spurs for cash considerations. By not taking a player from the Spurs, the Heat is now $5 million below the luxury tax line. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 7, 2023

The trade exception will last exactly one year; most teams don’t use the exception, but now Miami could inherit a smaller contract instead of having to match money in larger contract.

Once looked at as a possible candidate for a salary filler in a bigger trade when he re-signed, Dedmon ultimately tanked his trade value, so they attach the pick. But this still affords the Heat additional financial and roster flexibility if it wants to move players — such as Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson — if they end up taking in more salary in other deals.

Tuesday’s trade could be the first of many moves for Miami with two days until the deadline. But this gets the ball rolling for what could be an active two days for Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the remainder of this Heat front office.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.