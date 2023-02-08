Game Preview: After a few days off, Miami Heat set to play Indiana Pacers back at home

Game Story:

After a few days off, the Miami Heat are back at it in South Beach against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Miami still sits at the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-25 as the Pacers sit at the 10th seed at 25-30. Both teams are coming off a loss and looking to bounce back, the Heat especially after not just losing one game but two in a row.

Miami can’t afford to go on a 3 game losing streak at this point where several teams are fighting for playoff spots in the standings. The New York Knicks are right behind the Heat and looking to make the jump over them as the 6th seed. This could be the last time we see this roster as presently constructed with the trade deadline sit to hit tomorrow at 3 PM ET.

Miami needs strong performances tonight by the core guys in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Along with that look for a wild card player to step up for the team as well. Maybe that guy can be Gabe Vincent, who is probable to play and projected to start in Kyle Lowry’s absence.

The last time these two teams met in Miami it was Tyrese Haliburton who crushed the hearts of Heat fans with a game winner. He needs to be contained tonight, and will be a big player to look out for on the scouting report. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are also capable of filling it up, so Miami needs to have a strong defensive effort overall to come away with this win.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Orlando Robinson, probable

Jamal Cain, questionable (g-league)

Victor Oladipo, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

Kendall Brown, questionable

Chris Duarte, questionable

Trevelin Queen, questionable

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Pacers

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

Myles Turner

Andrew Nembhard

Tyrese Haliburton

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

