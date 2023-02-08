Miami Heat officially sign Jamaree Bouyea to 10-day contract

The Miami Heat have announced they have officially signed Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract on Wednesday.

The team wasted little time in filling an empty roster spot left vacant after Tuesday’s Deywane Dedmon trade with the San Antonio Spurs ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated NBA trade deadline.

Bouyea has been a steady fixture with the Heat’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after originally signing with Miami back on July 14 and he proceeded to appear in four preseason games with them, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.25 steals and 17.2 minutes per game.

After joining the Skyforce, he has appeared in 16 games (all starts) this season averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.31 steals, 1.00 blocks and 35.1 minutes while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. As noted in the official press release announcing the signing, Bouyea has been filling up the box score this season, leading the team in assists, steals, blocks and field goals made and is second in points, rebounds and free throws made.

