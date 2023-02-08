NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (25-30) at Miami Heat (29-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (29-25) return home to host the Indiana Pacers (25-30) at the Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday night.
Miami will be without several players including Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.
The game will tip-off at 7:30pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
Miami
- Victor Oladipo, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Pacers
- Kendall Brown, questionable
- Chris Duarte, questionable
- Trevelin Queen, questionable
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Andrew Nembhard
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Myles Turner
|C
|Bam Adebayo
