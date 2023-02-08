NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (25-30) at Miami Heat (29-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-25) return home to host the Indiana Pacers (25-30) at the Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday night.

Miami will be without several players including Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.

The game will tip-off at 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

Miami

Victor Oladipo, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

Kendall Brown, questionable

Chris Duarte, questionable

Trevelin Queen, questionable

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST