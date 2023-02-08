 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (25-30) at Miami Heat (29-25)

Miami will be without several players including Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.

NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-25) return home to host the Indiana Pacers (25-30) at the Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday night.

The game will tip-off at 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

Miami

  • Victor Oladipo, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

  • Kendall Brown, questionable
  • Chris Duarte, questionable
  • Trevelin Queen, questionable

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pacers Position Heat
Andrew Nembhard PG Gabe Vincent
Tyrese Haliburton SG Tyler Herro
Buddy Hield SF Jimmy Butler
Aaron Nesmith PF Caleb Martin
Myles Turner C Bam Adebayo

