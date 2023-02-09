 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did the Heat just write off this season?

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler don’t have enough help for a deep playoff run.

By Diego Quezada
Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today.

Kevin Durant made a trade request June 30, 2022, listing the Phoenix Suns and Heat as preferred destinations. He is now with the Suns.

Many expected the Heat to at least trade Duncan Robinson over last summer. He’s still with Miami. And that trade Tuesday to dump Dewayne Dedmon’s contract for flexibility? We’re now left discussing which buyout option Miami will add.

In December, I gave Pat Riley credit for at least trying to turn around the 2020-21 season at the deadline. He traded for Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo and signed a (much better) Dedmon. Unfortunately, Oladipo suffered a season-ending injury in his fourth game with the Heat.

This deadline, Riley didn’t pull anything off. And after a summer of standing pat, it’s inexcusable. (Remember when we all expected Miami to make an upgrade at the four by February?) Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler don’t have enough help for the Heat to make another deep playoff run.

