Did the Heat just write off this season?

The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today.

Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry rumors: I told Kyle you got to control what you can control. I don't know what's going to happen. I love Kyle as an NBA player and as a human being. I want to play with Kyle. So much is out of my control.Whatever happens happens...he ain't going nowhere pic.twitter.com/Hkp7NqsDMX — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant made a trade request June 30, 2022, listing the Phoenix Suns and Heat as preferred destinations. He is now with the Suns.

Many expected the Heat to at least trade Duncan Robinson over last summer. He’s still with Miami. And that trade Tuesday to dump Dewayne Dedmon’s contract for flexibility? We’re now left discussing which buyout option Miami will add.

Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 9, 2023

In December, I gave Pat Riley credit for at least trying to turn around the 2020-21 season at the deadline. He traded for Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo and signed a (much better) Dedmon. Unfortunately, Oladipo suffered a season-ending injury in his fourth game with the Heat.

This deadline, Riley didn’t pull anything off. And after a summer of standing pat, it’s inexcusable. (Remember when we all expected Miami to make an upgrade at the four by February?) Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler don’t have enough help for the Heat to make another deep playoff run.