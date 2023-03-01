Game Preview: Miami Heat to begin 6 game homestand, host 76ers in back to back rematch

Game Story:

The 33-29 Miami Heat begin a critical 6 game home stand tonight in South Beach. The team is set for a back to back game rematch with the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that Miami defeated on the road 101-99 two nights ago. Heat Nation witnessed a playoff-type Jimmy Butler performance, as his near triple double effort helped secure the much needed bounce back win. The victory snapped a 4 game losing streak and the team hopes to start gaining a bit of momentum again in the rematch tonight.

A big clutch win against an Eastern Conference contender was exactly what this squad needed. It will be important how Miami starts the game off in front of their home fans this evening. The Heat jumped to an early lead on Monday and were hitting their three point shots early. They will look to replicate that formula for this rematch. The injury reports for both teams are pretty much the same as the other night, with the addition of Max Strus on Miami’s report who is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness.

Dewayne Dedmon, now a 76er, will be sitting this one out again due to injury. So Heat fans will not be able to witness a Dedmon reunion just yet. However, PJ Tucker is going to be available and starting, making his first return to the Miami arena since his free agency departure to join the rival Philadelphia team. Kyle Lowry, who was initially listed as questionable on Monday and seemed to be ready to return to this Miami lineup, ended up sitting out.

The story remains the same two days later, as Lowry is listed as out and still not quite ready. As for Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic, they have progressed in their recovery stage and are now getting in some 5 on 5 work for the Skyforce g-league team.

Nikola Jovic, who has not played with the Heat since late December due to back injury, and Omer Yurtseven, who has not played this season due to ankle surgery, taking step forward in their recoveries.



Heat listing Jovic and Yurtseven as on G League assignment with the Skyforce. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 28, 2023

Monday night’s Heat and 76ers game was filled with lots of competitiveness that lead to yet another clutch game. Miami ended up on the right side of the victory and closed it out. I fully expect this game to be another good one.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kevin Love, probable

Max Strus, questionable

Kyle Lowry, out

Jamal Cain, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nikola Jovic, out

76ers

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Louis King, out

Mac McClung, out

Jaden Springer, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

76ers

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker

Joel Embiid

James Harden

De’Anthony Melton

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!