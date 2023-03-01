 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) @ Miami Heat (33-29)

Heat begin a six-game homestand tonight hosting the 76ers.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-29) return home for six games starting tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) at the Miami-Dade Arena.

In a rematch from Miami’s 101-99 victory two days ago, the injury list remains largely the same for both teams with the exception that Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Jamal Cain, out (G League)
  • Omer Yurtseven, out (G League)
  • Nikola Jovic, out

76ers

  • Dewayne Dedmon, out
  • Joel Embiid, questionable
  • Louis King, out
  • Mac McClung, out
  • Jaden Springer, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters:

76ers Position Heat
76ers Position Heat
James Harden PG Gabe Vincent
De’Anthony Melton SG Max Strus
Tobias Harris SF Jimmy Butler
PJ Tucker PF Kevin Love
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

