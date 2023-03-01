NBA GAMETHREAD: Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) @ Miami Heat (33-29)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-29) return home for six games starting tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) at the Miami-Dade Arena.

In a rematch from Miami’s 101-99 victory two days ago, the injury list remains largely the same for both teams with the exception that Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, out

Jamal Cain, out (G League)

Omer Yurtseven, out (G League)

Nikola Jovic, out

76ers

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Joel Embiid, questionable

Louis King, out

Mac McClung, out

Jaden Springer, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST