GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat to conclude 6 game home stand with a rematch against the Cavs

Game Story:

The 35-32 Miami Heat are hoping to bounce back in a rematch against the 42-26 Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami is coming off a game to the Cavs on Wednesday night where they lost 104-100. This will be the 6th and final game of Miami’s home stand and they will look to end on a positive note with an even 3-3 record for the 6 games. The Heat struggled heavily with turnovers the last game and wound up committing a season high 22 in that department; not a good season high to have.

They need to do a better job at controlling the basketball and staying sharp on the offensive end. The 3 point shooting needs to improve as well to be able to pull out this win tonight. Somebody in the supporting cast needs to be ready to step up. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo (in limited minutes due to foul trouble) did all they could to try and gut out a win on Wednesday. All of the role players failed to provide that extra help to the core guys.

Look to see guys like Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin to respond from their poor offensive performances. Oladipo started the last game hot off the bench, he was making shots and playmaking at a decent pace for both himself and others. However, it didn’t last and he wound up shooting a disappointing 30% from the field with 5 turnovers himself.

Another player to potentially keep an eye on is Kevin Love, who has played solid as a rebounder and defender, but struggling to find his 3 point shot. Love is listed as probable to play with his lingering rib injury, with Kyle Lowry being the only other rotational player on the report as out.

Tonight’s game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kevin Love, probable

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Cavs

Isaiah Mobley, out

Dylan Windler, out

Mamadi Diakite, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Cavs

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!