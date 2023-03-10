NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) @ Miami Heat (35-32)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (35-32) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight for the second straight game.

Kevin Love will be active tonight after previously listed on the injury report while Kyle Lowry remains out.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kevin Love, available (right rib contusion)

Kyle Lowry, out (left knee soreness)

Nikola Jovic, out (G League)

Duncan Robinson, out (illness)

Cavs

Isaiah Mobley, out (G League)

Dylan Windler, out (G League)

Mamadi Diakite, out (G League)

Darius Garland, questionable (right quad contusion)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST