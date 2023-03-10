NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) @ Miami Heat (35-32)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (35-32) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight for the second straight game.
Kevin Love will be active tonight after previously listed on the injury report while Kyle Lowry remains out.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kevin Love, available (right rib contusion)
- Kyle Lowry, out (left knee soreness)
- Nikola Jovic, out (G League)
- Duncan Robinson, out (illness)
Cavs
- Isaiah Mobley, out (G League)
- Dylan Windler, out (G League)
- Mamadi Diakite, out (G League)
- Darius Garland, questionable (right quad contusion)
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Isaac Okoro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Bam Adebayo
