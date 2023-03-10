 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) @ Miami Heat (35-32)

Miami concludes their lengthy homestand when they host Cleveland for the second straight game.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (35-32) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight for the second straight game.

Kevin Love will be active tonight after previously listed on the injury report while Kyle Lowry remains out.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kevin Love, available (right rib contusion)
  • Kyle Lowry, out (left knee soreness)
  • Nikola Jovic, out (G League)
  • Duncan Robinson, out (illness)

Cavs

  • Isaiah Mobley, out (G League)
  • Dylan Windler, out (G League)
  • Mamadi Diakite, out (G League)
  • Darius Garland, questionable (right quad contusion)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Cavaliers Position Heat
Darius Garland PG Gabe Vincent
Donovan Mitchell SG Tyler Herro
Isaac Okoro SF Jimmy Butler
Evan Mobley PF Kevin Love
Jarrett Allen C Bam Adebayo

