NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (36-32) @ Orlando Magic (27-40)

Miami is back on the road and faces Orlando tonight with Kyle Lowry back in action.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (36-32) hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic (27-40) at the Amway Center on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry returns to action after missing the last 15 games, but key reserve Caleb Martin is out tonight with left knee soreness.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Caleb Martin, out (left knee soreness)
  • Kyle Lowry, available (left knee soreness)
  • Nikola Jovic, out (G League)
  • Duncan Robinson, out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Magic

  • Kevon Harris (G-League) — out
  • Jonathan Isaac (Adductor) — out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Magic Position Heat
Markelle Fultz PG Gabe Vincent
Gary Harris SG Tyler Herro
Franz Wagner SF Jimmy Butler
Paolo Banchero PF Kevin Love
Mo Wagner C Bam Adebayo

