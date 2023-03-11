NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (36-32) @ Orlando Magic (27-40)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (36-32) hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic (27-40) at the Amway Center on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry returns to action after missing the last 15 games, but key reserve Caleb Martin is out tonight with left knee soreness.

Injury Report:

Heat

Caleb Martin, out (left knee soreness)

Kyle Lowry, available (left knee soreness)

Nikola Jovic, out (G League)

Duncan Robinson, out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Magic

Kevon Harris (G-League) — out

Jonathan Isaac (Adductor) — out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST