NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (36-32) @ Orlando Magic (27-40)

The Miami Heat (36-32) hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic (27-40) at the Amway Center on Saturday night.
Kyle Lowry returns to action after missing the last 15 games, but key reserve Caleb Martin is out tonight with left knee soreness.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Caleb Martin, out (left knee soreness)
- Kyle Lowry, available (left knee soreness)
- Nikola Jovic, out (G League)
- Duncan Robinson, out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Magic
- Kevon Harris (G-League) — out
- Jonathan Isaac (Adductor) — out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Magic
|Position
|Heat
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Paolo Banchero
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Mo Wagner
|C
|Bam Adebayo
