NBA GAMETHREAD: Utah Jazz (33-35) @ Miami Heat (36-33)

Miami returns home after a bad loss in Orlando.

By Surya Fernandez
Utah Jazz v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (36-33) return home to host the Utah Jazz (33-35) at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson are available for the Heat while Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for the Jazz.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, available
  • Caleb Martin, available
  • Duncan Robinson, available
  • Cody Zeller, out
  • Orlando Robinson, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out

Jazz

  • Jordan Clarkson, out
  • Collin Sexton, out
  • Micah Potter, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Jazz Position Heat
Ochai Agbaji PG Gabe Vincent
Talen Horton-Tucker SG Tyler Herro
Lauri Markkanen SF Jimmy Butler
Kelly Olynyk PF Kevin Love
Walker Kessler C Bam Adebayo

