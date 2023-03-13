NBA GAMETHREAD: Utah Jazz (33-35) @ Miami Heat (36-33)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (36-33) return home to host the Utah Jazz (33-35) at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson are available for the Heat while Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for the Jazz.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, available
- Caleb Martin, available
- Duncan Robinson, available
- Cody Zeller, out
- Orlando Robinson, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
Jazz
- Jordan Clarkson, out
- Collin Sexton, out
- Micah Potter, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Jazz
|Position
|Heat
|Jazz
|Position
|Heat
|Ochai Agbaji
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Lauri Markkanen
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Kelly Olynyk
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Walker Kessler
|C
|Bam Adebayo
