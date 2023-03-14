Share All sharing options for: A note from the editor: Hot Hot Hoops to leave SB Nation at the end of March, will become free agent

At Hot Hot Hoops we're used to solely reporting on news from the Miami Heat and the NBA but for once we’re going to be making the news ourselves with the announcement that we’ll be leaving SB Nation at the end of March.

Vox Media/SB Nation has decided to let go of numerous sites across the board and unfortunately we are one of the casualties among the NBA sites. But fear not faithful reader! HHH has been around since long before the days of the Big 3 era when we were a part of the ESPN TrueHoop Network and we don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

That’s right, you won’t have to worry about any April Fool’s jokes once the calendar rolls over to next month as we will have the same URL and the same mission of bringing you the best Miami Heat news, notes, analysis, and much more from the same writing team as always!

While it will be difficult to say goodbye to our SB Nation colleagues and fellow bloggers, we are actually quite excited to move on to our next chapter and as an added bonus we’ll have more freedom to do things precisely the way we would like them to be.

We have several options available to us moving forward, but please leave us your thoughts, suggestions, and comments below regarding our move. (And yes, with a new site design there will be a different system in place for comments.) If you’d like to directly contact me with your ideas, offers, you want to help or join the team, or anything else please feel free to write to me at fernandez@hothothoops.com.

As we plot our next steps, I would personally like to thank you for supporting our website and the Miami Heat over the years and we sincerely hope you keep visiting and supporting us for your daily Heat fix!