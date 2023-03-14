Was Donovan Mitchell concerned about playing with Jimmy Butler?

The Miami Heat reportedly pursued both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell over the 2022 off-season. And earlier today, Ethan Skolnick of the 5 Reasons Sports Network said on the Miami Heat Beat that Mitchell “was a little concerned about playing with Jimmy Butler.”

On the HangoverTime Postgame Show last night, @EthanJSkolnick of @5ReasonsSports dropped a bomb about Donovan Mitchell not being too keen on playing with Jimmy



"Yes, he wanted to play with Bam, we heard that he was a little bit concerned about playing with Jimmy." pic.twitter.com/76EiMXVeqg — Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) (@miaheatbeat) March 14, 2023

Skolnick said that Mitchell was happy to play with Bam Adebayo, who was drafted just one spot ahead of Adebayo at the end of the lottery in 2017. And Skolnick said that Mitchell would have accepted a trade to Miami, but didn’t push for it — as Butler pushed for a sign-and-trade to Miami in 2019. Butler’s willingness to join the Heat gave Miami leverage to offer the Philadelphia 76ers Josh Richardson in return for Butler, and for the Sixers to accept it.

For what it’s worth, Mitchell denied the rumor on his Twitter account.

We live in a world where you can just say anything and it just be true smh ‍♂️ https://t.co/nb1sYKY41U — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 14, 2023

Before Butler joined the Heat, he earned a reputation in some circles as a bad teammate — most infamously during his departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Butler’s success with the Heat — two deep playoff runs, including multiple remarkable playoff performances — quieted those criticisms.

But did Mitchell look askance at the prospect of playing with Butler? Who knows. Skolnick said that someone “from the Dwyane [Wade] tree” would need to push for a trade to Miami. Butler was open about the fact that Wade told him the Heat culture fits him. And Mitchell is part of that tree was well. But Mitchell didn’t push to be traded to the Heat, as Butler did.