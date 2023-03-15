GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat to host Memphis Grizzlies with no Ja Morant

Game Story:
The 37-33 Miami Heat will be looking to pick up back to back wins as they host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be without their MVP in Ja Morant and another starter in Steven Adams. However, stars being out has never had a serious change in game with Miami this year. Everyone should still expect this to be a fight, as the Grizzlies are a scrappy physical team. They have guys who aren’t afraid to back down even while being undermanned. Miami is already 0-1 against the Grizzlies for this season.
There are going to be players on Memphis looking to step up and take that offensive responsibility, such as Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, among others. Miami has to match their intensity and get stops especially down the stretch. Jimmy Butler will be looking to continue his dominance on both ends as of late, as “playoff Jimmy” has come out a little early.
Tyler Herro will be looking to bounce back as well, as he is coming off a poor shooting performance efficiency wise last game vs the Utah Jazz.
The injury report is modest for tonight, as the only real rotational player listed as questionable is Kyle Lowry with knee soreness. Cody Zeller is also out with his nasal fracture, but Omer Yurtseven will be ready and available to step in as the back up to Bam Adebayo once again.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, questionable
- Cody Zeller, out
- Jamal Cain, out
- Orlando Robinson, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
Grizzlies
- Ja Morant, out
- Brandon Clarke, out
- Steven Adams, out
- Jake LaRavia, out
- Vince Williams Jr., out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Kevin Love
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Gabe Vincent
Grizzlies
- Dillon Brooks
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Xavier Tillman
- Desmond Bane
- Tyus Jones
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
