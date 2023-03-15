GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat to host Memphis Grizzlies with no Ja Morant

Game Story:

The 37-33 Miami Heat will be looking to pick up back to back wins as they host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be without their MVP in Ja Morant and another starter in Steven Adams. However, stars being out has never had a serious change in game with Miami this year. Everyone should still expect this to be a fight, as the Grizzlies are a scrappy physical team. They have guys who aren’t afraid to back down even while being undermanned. Miami is already 0-1 against the Grizzlies for this season.

There are going to be players on Memphis looking to step up and take that offensive responsibility, such as Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, among others. Miami has to match their intensity and get stops especially down the stretch. Jimmy Butler will be looking to continue his dominance on both ends as of late, as “playoff Jimmy” has come out a little early.

Tyler Herro will be looking to bounce back as well, as he is coming off a poor shooting performance efficiency wise last game vs the Utah Jazz.

The injury report is modest for tonight, as the only real rotational player listed as questionable is Kyle Lowry with knee soreness. Cody Zeller is also out with his nasal fracture, but Omer Yurtseven will be ready and available to step in as the back up to Bam Adebayo once again.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, questionable

Cody Zeller, out

Jamal Cain, out

Orlando Robinson, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Grizzlies

Ja Morant, out

Brandon Clarke, out

Steven Adams, out

Jake LaRavia, out

Vince Williams Jr., out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Xavier Tillman

Desmond Bane

Tyus Jones

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!