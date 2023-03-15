 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) @ Miami Heat (37-33)

Miami must take advantage of the absence of All-Star Ja Morant when they host Memphis tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Utah Jazz at Miami Heat Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (37-33) host the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) Wednesday night at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight after previously being listed as questionable with left knee soreness, but he will remain as a reserve with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
  • Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
  • Jamal Cain, out - G League
  • Orlando Robinson, out - G League
  • Nikola Jovic, out - G League

Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant, out - Suspension
  • Brandon Clarke, out - Left Achilles; Tear
  • Steven Adams, out - Right Knee; PCL Sprain
  • Jake LaRavia, out - Back; Soreness
  • Vince Williams Jr., out - Right Shoulder; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Grizzlies Position Heat
Tyus Jones PG Gabe Vincent
Desmond Bane SG Tyler Herro
Dillon Brooks SF Jimmy Butler
Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Kevin Love
Xavier Tillman C Bam Adebayo

