NBA GAMETHREAD: Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) @ Miami Heat (37-33)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (37-33) host the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) Wednesday night at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Kyle Lowry is available tonight after previously being listed as questionable with left knee soreness, but he will remain as a reserve with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
- Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
- Jamal Cain, out - G League
- Orlando Robinson, out - G League
- Nikola Jovic, out - G League
Grizzlies
- Ja Morant, out - Suspension
- Brandon Clarke, out - Left Achilles; Tear
- Steven Adams, out - Right Knee; PCL Sprain
- Jake LaRavia, out - Back; Soreness
- Vince Williams Jr., out - Right Shoulder; Soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Tyus Jones
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Xavier Tillman
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...