NBA GAMETHREAD: Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) @ Miami Heat (37-33)

The Miami Heat (37-33) host the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) Wednesday night at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight after previously being listed as questionable with left knee soreness, but he will remain as a reserve with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness

Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture

Jamal Cain, out - G League

Orlando Robinson, out - G League

Nikola Jovic, out - G League

Grizzlies

Ja Morant, out - Suspension

Brandon Clarke, out - Left Achilles; Tear

Steven Adams, out - Right Knee; PCL Sprain

Jake LaRavia, out - Back; Soreness

Vince Williams Jr., out - Right Shoulder; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST