Jimmy Butler blasted Nickelback. The Heat won two straight.

In the closing seconds of the Miami Heat’s March 11 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic, Jimmy Butler walked off the court. Butler had scored 38 points, including a buzzer-beating 3 to score the extra period. But he got no help to defeat a team headed for the lottery.

A referee whistled the Heat for a technical foul because Butler’s exit left Miami with only four players on the court. But Butler figured that the Heat needed another punishment.

Nick Friedell of ESPN reported that Jimmy Butler blasted Nickelback from a portable speaker in the locker room after the game. And Friedell said Butler sang every word.

Jimmy Butler is in the midst of the best post All Star break stretch of his career. As the Heat head into the final month of the season the question is whether they can find any rhythm behind him -- so that they don't squander another year of his prime. https://t.co/hHL625VOrY — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 13, 2023

Nickelback is, of course, the notoriously unpopular band. And now, some have wondered if that moment has led Miami to win their last two games, including one of their best offensive performances last night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat’s longest win streak this season is just four games, in mid-December. And with the Brooklyn Nets only having 30 losses on the season to the Heat’s 33, a win streak would help the Heat make a push for the sixth seed. Will we look back in a week and say the Nickelback episode turned the season around? We’ve waited all season long for consistency.