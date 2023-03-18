NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-33) @ Chicago Bulls (32-37)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the host Chicago Bulls (32-37) tonight at the United Center.
Kyle Lowry will be out tonight in what is listed as left knee soreness. The rest of the injury report remains the same as it’s been lately.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, out - Left Knee; Soreness
- Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
- Jamal Cain, out - G League
- Orlando Robinson, out - G League
- Nikola Jovic, out - G League
Bulls
- Lonzo Ball, out - Knee surgery
- Justin Lewis, out - Right Knee; Surgery; ACL Reconstruction
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Patrick Beverly
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Alex Caruso
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...