NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-33) @ Chicago Bulls (32-37)

Miami hits the road again in their bid to make the playoffs.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the host Chicago Bulls (32-37) tonight at the United Center.

Kyle Lowry will be out tonight in what is listed as left knee soreness. The rest of the injury report remains the same as it’s been lately.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, out - Left Knee; Soreness
  • Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
  • Jamal Cain, out - G League
  • Orlando Robinson, out - G League
  • Nikola Jovic, out - G League

Bulls

  • Lonzo Ball, out - Knee surgery
  • Justin Lewis, out - Right Knee; Surgery; ACL Reconstruction

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Bulls Position Heat
Patrick Beverly PG Gabe Vincent
Zach LaVine SG Tyler Herro
Alex Caruso SF Jimmy Butler
DeMar DeRozan PF Kevin Love
Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

