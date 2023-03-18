NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-33) @ Chicago Bulls (32-37)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the host Chicago Bulls (32-37) tonight at the United Center.

Kyle Lowry will be out tonight in what is listed as left knee soreness. The rest of the injury report remains the same as it’s been lately.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, out - Left Knee; Soreness

Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture

Jamal Cain, out - G League

Orlando Robinson, out - G League

Nikola Jovic, out - G League

Bulls

Lonzo Ball, out - Knee surgery

Justin Lewis, out - Right Knee; Surgery; ACL Reconstruction

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST