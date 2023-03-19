NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-34) @ Detroit Pistons (16-55)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-34) visit the Detroit Pistons (16-55) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena.

Both Kyle Lowry and rookie Nikola Jovic are available for the Heat.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry (Left Knee; Soreness) — AVAILABLE

Cody Zeller (Nasal; Fracture) — OUT

Jamal Cain (G League) — OUT

Orlando Robinson (G League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic — AVAILABLE

Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic (achilles) — OUT

Alec Burks (foot) — OUT

Cade Cunningham (tibia) — OUT

Hamidou Diallo (ankle) — OUT

Isaiah Livers (hip) — OUT

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST