NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-34) @ Detroit Pistons (16-55)

The Heat must pick up a win against the lowly Pistons to stay afloat in the standings.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-34) visit the Detroit Pistons (16-55) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena.

Both Kyle Lowry and rookie Nikola Jovic are available for the Heat.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry (Left Knee; Soreness) — AVAILABLE
  • Cody Zeller (Nasal; Fracture) — OUT
  • Jamal Cain (G League) — OUT
  • Orlando Robinson (G League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic — AVAILABLE

Pistons

  • Bojan Bogdanovic (achilles) — OUT
  • Alec Burks (foot) — OUT
  • Cade Cunningham (tibia) — OUT
  • Hamidou Diallo (ankle) — OUT
  • Isaiah Livers (hip) — OUT
  • Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Pistons Position Heat
Pistons Position Heat
Killian Hayes PG Gabe Vincent
Jaden Ivey SG Tyler Herro
Rodney McGruder SF Jimmy Butler
Marvin Bagley III PF Kevin Love
James Wiseman C Bam Adebayo

