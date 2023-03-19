NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (38-34) @ Detroit Pistons (16-55)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (38-34) visit the Detroit Pistons (16-55) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena.
Both Kyle Lowry and rookie Nikola Jovic are available for the Heat.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry (Left Knee; Soreness) — AVAILABLE
- Cody Zeller (Nasal; Fracture) — OUT
- Jamal Cain (G League) — OUT
- Orlando Robinson (G League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic — AVAILABLE
Pistons
- Bojan Bogdanovic (achilles) — OUT
- Alec Burks (foot) — OUT
- Cade Cunningham (tibia) — OUT
- Hamidou Diallo (ankle) — OUT
- Isaiah Livers (hip) — OUT
- Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Killian Hayes
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Rodney McGruder
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Kevin Love
|James Wiseman
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...