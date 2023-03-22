NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (42-31) @ Miami Heat (39-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight; in fact only Cody Zeller makes an appearance on the Heat’s injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness

Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture

Knicks

Trevor Keels, out

Duane Washington Jr., out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST