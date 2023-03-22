NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (42-31) @ Miami Heat (39-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (38-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Kyle Lowry is available tonight; in fact only Cody Zeller makes an appearance on the Heat’s injury list.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
- Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
Knicks
- Trevor Keels, out
- Duane Washington Jr., out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Brunson
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Quentin Grimes
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Bam Adebayo
