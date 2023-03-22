 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (42-31) @ Miami Heat (39-34)

The Heat will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the resurgent Knicks.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (38-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight; in fact only Cody Zeller makes an appearance on the Heat’s injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
  • Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture

Knicks

  • Trevor Keels, out
  • Duane Washington Jr., out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Knicks Position Heat
Jalen Brunson PG Gabe Vincent
Quentin Grimes SG Tyler Herro
RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Julius Randle PF Kevin Love
Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

