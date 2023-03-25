NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (39-34) @ Miami Heat (40-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-34) host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena in an important clash that could help decided whether or not either team can directly qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Caleb Martin while Cody Zeller and rookie Nikola Jovic remain on the Heat’s injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness

Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture

Jamal Cain, out - G League

Orlando Robinson, out - G League

Nikola Jovic, out - Back spasms

Nets

Seth Curry, out - Personal reasons

Ben Simmons, out - Back; Nerve Impingement

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST