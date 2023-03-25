 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (39-34) @ Miami Heat (40-34)

Miami is mostly at full strength tonight in an important game with playoff implications.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-34) host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena in an important clash that could help decided whether or not either team can directly qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Caleb Martin while Cody Zeller and rookie Nikola Jovic remain on the Heat’s injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
  • Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
  • Jamal Cain, out - G League
  • Orlando Robinson, out - G League
  • Nikola Jovic, out - Back spasms

Nets

  • Seth Curry, out - Personal reasons
  • Ben Simmons, out - Back; Nerve Impingement

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Nets Position Heat
Nets Position Heat
Spencer Dinwiddie PG Gabe Vincent
Cam Johnson SG Tyler Herro
Mikal Bridges SF Jimmy Butler
Dorian Finney-Smith PF Kevin Love
Nic Claxton C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...