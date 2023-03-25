NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (39-34) @ Miami Heat (40-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (40-34) host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena in an important clash that could help decided whether or not either team can directly qualify for the NBA Playoffs.
Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Caleb Martin while Cody Zeller and rookie Nikola Jovic remain on the Heat’s injury list.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, available - Left Knee; Soreness
- Cody Zeller, out - Nasal; Fracture
- Jamal Cain, out - G League
- Orlando Robinson, out - G League
- Nikola Jovic, out - Back spasms
Nets
- Seth Curry, out - Personal reasons
- Ben Simmons, out - Back; Nerve Impingement
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Cam Johnson
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Nic Claxton
|C
|Bam Adebayo
