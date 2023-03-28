Exclusive: Miami Heat alum Mike Miller partners with Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Mike Miller was one of the main role players during the big three “Heatles” era in South Beach from 2010-2013. Miller was the 5th pick in the 2000 NBA draft and gained a reputation around the league as one of the premier sharpshooters. He was a versatile 3 point specialist that played 18 seasons in the association. With career averages of 10.6 PPG and 4.2 RPG on 45.9% shooting and 40.7% from three point range he accomplished many great things during his time in the NBA. Miller was the 2000-2001 rookie of the year, made the all-rookie team that same season, 2005-2006 sixth man of the year, and most importantly; a well respected 2X NBA Champion with the Miami Heat.

He was able to play both the shooting guard and small forward positions, and defend positions 1-3 at a pretty high level. Most Heat fans could remember Miller from his infamous one shoe’d 3 pointer in the 2013 NBA Finals vs the Spurs.

Or maybe from his 7/8 3 point explosion off the bench in game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals vs the Thunder where he most certainly did “let it fly”, which was one of his favorite expressions to describe his 3 point shooting during his career. That performance secured Miami’s 2nd franchise championship; the 1st of the “big three” led Heat teams.



Miller had a terrific run here in South Beach. He made it to the promise land not just once, but twice in a Heat uniform. No matter how stacked a roster is with All-NBA talent and/or All-Star’s, every championship team needs a strong supporting cast. Miller proved to be a valuable role player on a team led by a prime LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.



I took the time to personally interview Miller on his 3 year tenure in Miami and about his newfound partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

We spoke briefly on his new endorsement as well as going over some of his most iconic memories and moments with the Miami Heat. He mentioned that he has continued staying involved in the game of basketball after his NBA retirement as a now high school head coach. Also, he provided me with his March Madness predictions, where he seemed to be very high on UCONN.

He mentioned that he has continued staying involved in the game of basketball after his NBA retirement as a now high school head coach. Also, he provided me with his March Madness predictions, where he seemed to be very high on UCONN.

If anyone is on the losing and/or winning end of a comeback, Miller is ready to talk about it. The number to reach the “Hotlime” is 1-866-TALK2MIKE.

Thank you to Mike Miller who gave me an opportunity to speak to him today, he is a true professional and great athlete as well as an even greater person. Heat Nation will always remember what Miller was able to accomplish with this organization.