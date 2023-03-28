 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (40-35) @ Toronto Raptors (37-38)

Heat seek to bounce back in Toronto.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-35) hit the road in the first night of a back-to-back set with tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors (37-38).

Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Cody Zeller but Jimmy Butler is out with neck soreness, perhaps with an eye towards tomorrow’s matchup in New York.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, available
  • Jimmy Butler, out
  • Orlando Robinson, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Jamal Cain, out
  • Gabe Vincent, available

Raptors

  • Gary Trent Jr., questionable
  • Will Barton, doubtful
  • Joe Wieskamp, doubtful
  • Otto Porter Jr., out
  • Dalano Banton, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Raptors Position Heat
Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent
Scottie Barnes SG Tyler Herro
O.G. Anunoby SF Victor Oladipo
Pascal Siakam PF Kevin Love
Jakob Poeltl C Bam Adebayo

