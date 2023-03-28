NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (40-35) @ Toronto Raptors (37-38)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-35) hit the road in the first night of a back-to-back set with tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors (37-38).

Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Cody Zeller but Jimmy Butler is out with neck soreness, perhaps with an eye towards tomorrow’s matchup in New York.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, available

Jimmy Butler, out

Orlando Robinson, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Jamal Cain, out

Gabe Vincent, available

Raptors

Gary Trent Jr., questionable

Will Barton, doubtful

Joe Wieskamp, doubtful

Otto Porter Jr., out

Dalano Banton, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST