NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (40-35) @ Toronto Raptors (37-38)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (40-35) hit the road in the first night of a back-to-back set with tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors (37-38).
Kyle Lowry is available tonight as is Cody Zeller but Jimmy Butler is out with neck soreness, perhaps with an eye towards tomorrow’s matchup in New York.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, available
- Jimmy Butler, out
- Orlando Robinson, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Jamal Cain, out
- Gabe Vincent, available
Raptors
- Gary Trent Jr., questionable
- Will Barton, doubtful
- Joe Wieskamp, doubtful
- Otto Porter Jr., out
- Dalano Banton, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Scottie Barnes
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|O.G. Anunoby
|SF
|Victor Oladipo
|Pascal Siakam
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|Bam Adebayo
