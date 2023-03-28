Raptors throttle Heat 106-92

First Half

With Jimmy sitting due to neck pain, Oladipo found himself in the starting lineup - but it was Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro who would handle the brunt of the offensive load to start getting the Heat out to a 10-point lead. Miami’s decision early to go into a zone defensive set would cost them as Scottie Barnes and OG Annoy erased the Heat lead. The Heat did a great job guarding the three but were lit up in the midrange, Despite a strong offensive start, Miami’s offense stagnated following the first timeout. Oladipo would be the one to break the Heat out of their slump with a well-timed three, keeping Miami ahead albeit briefly while Toronto stole the lead on a run.

After not being able to check in due to the Rap's run to end the first quarter, Kyle Lowry made his Raptors homecoming to start the second quarter. Still, it didn’t do too much to spark Miami’s offense, at least not initially even with Cody Zeller hustling as hard as humanly possible. Zeller eventually did get it going, even throwing down a big slam. Still, the Raptors kept coming, maintaining their lead while Miami chipped away. It helped that Herro started to get it going from deep along with Strus. The Heat pulled back within striking distance but Siakam and Barnes kept them at bay. The Heat really had no answers for the reigning rookie of the year giving up 18 points to Scottie Barnes in the half. The Heat went into the second half down six.

Second Half

Miami continued to be sloppy with the basketball to start the third. They were also suffocated by the Raps’ defense as Toronto continued to build its lead on the other end. Bam struggled to shoulder the entire scoring load, forcing up shots and the entire Heat offense followed suit. After falling out of the rotation Oladipo saw many minutes and just didn’t deliver offensively shooting less than 30% from the field. As Toronto surged, Tyler Herro attempted to pull Miami out of its hole - but it just wasn’t effective even after having 14 of Miami’s 18 quarter points. With the Raps up 17, Miami was looking at an uphill battle in the fourth quarter. A true turd quarter once again.

Duncan Robinson saw minutes to start the fourth with the Heat getting absolutely desperate. The Raptors continued to punish the Heat for every lapse offensively, but with Cody Zeller playing hard-nosed tough basketball and Duncan showing that he still has something of a shooting touch Miami was able to at least put some points on the board. Herro made an attempt to put the team on his back cutting the lead to 10. But Miami’s inability to string together a run or get a stop let Toronto run away with this one. The Heat better hope they don’t match up with the Raptors in the play-in because if they get outplayed like this it won’t be pretty. An embarrassing effort and a full showcase of what’s wrong with this Miami Heat team.