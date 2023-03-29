 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (40-36) @ New York Knicks (43-33)

Miami faces another challenge on the road.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-36) are on the second night of a back to back set and are set to face the New York Knicks.

Jimmy Butler returns to action tonight.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, questionable
  • Jimmy Butler, available
  • Orlando Robinson, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Jamal Cain, out
  • Gabe Vincent, available

Knicks

  • Jalen Brunson, questionable
  • Derrick Rose, out
  • DaQuan Jeffries, out
  • Duane Washington Jr., out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Knicks Position Heat
Knicks Position Heat
Jalen Brunson PG Gabe Vincent
Quentin Grimes SG Tyler Herro
RJ Barrett SF Victor Oladipo
Julius Randle PF Kevin Love
Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...