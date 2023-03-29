NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (40-36) @ New York Knicks (43-33)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (40-36) are on the second night of a back to back set and are set to face the New York Knicks.
Jimmy Butler returns to action tonight.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, questionable
- Jimmy Butler, available
- Orlando Robinson, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Jamal Cain, out
- Gabe Vincent, available
Knicks
- Jalen Brunson, questionable
- Derrick Rose, out
- DaQuan Jeffries, out
- Duane Washington Jr., out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Brunson
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Quentin Grimes
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Victor Oladipo
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Bam Adebayo
