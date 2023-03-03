 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (37-27) @ Miami Heat (33-30)

New York is on a seven game winning streak and are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-30) continue their homestand tonight against the New York Knicks (37-27) at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler (knee) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT

NEW YORK:

  • Daquan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT
  • Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT
  • Duane Washington (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters:

Knicks Position Heat
Knicks Position Heat
Jalen Brunson PG Gabe Vincent
Quentin Grimes SG Max Strus
R.J. Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Julius Randle PF Kevin Love
Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

