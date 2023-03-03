NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (37-27) @ Miami Heat (33-30)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-30) continue their homestand tonight against the New York Knicks (37-27) at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jimmy Butler (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT

NEW YORK:

Daquan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT

Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT

Duane Washington (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST