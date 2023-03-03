NBA GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks (37-27) @ Miami Heat (33-30)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (33-30) continue their homestand tonight against the New York Knicks (37-27) at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler (knee) — QUESTIONABLE
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT
NEW YORK:
- Daquan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT
- Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT
- Duane Washington (G-League) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters:
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Brunson
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Quentin Grimes
|SG
|Max Strus
|R.J. Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...