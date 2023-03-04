NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-31) @ Miami Heat (33-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-31) look for their first win in their current homestand at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight against the visiting Atlanta Hawks (32-31).

Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference while division foe Miami is right above with the seventh seed.

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup. Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jokic remain on the injury list while Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain will be with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on G League assignment.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jimmy Butler (knee) — AVAILABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT

Hawks

Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT

Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST