NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-31) @ Miami Heat (33-31)

The Miami Heat (33-31) look for their first win in their current homestand at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight against the visiting Atlanta Hawks (32-31).
Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference while division foe Miami is right above with the seventh seed.
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup. Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jokic remain on the injury list while Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain will be with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on G League assignment.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler (knee) — AVAILABLE
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT
Hawks
- Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
- Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|HAWKS:
|HEAT:
|Trae Young
|G
|Gabe Vincent
|Dejounte Murray
|G
|Tyler Herro
|De'Andre Hunter
|F
|Jimmy Butler
|John Collins
|F
|Kevin Love
|Clint Capela
|C
|Bam Adebayo
