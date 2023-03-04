 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-31) @ Miami Heat (33-31)

The struggling Heat face a division rival in a fight to rise in the standings.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-31) look for their first win in their current homestand at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight against the visiting Atlanta Hawks (32-31).

Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference while division foe Miami is right above with the seventh seed.

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup. Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jokic remain on the injury list while Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain will be with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on G League assignment.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler (knee) — AVAILABLE
  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — OUT

Hawks

  • Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
  • Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

HAWKS: HEAT:
HAWKS: HEAT:
Trae Young G Gabe Vincent
Dejounte Murray G Tyler Herro
De'Andre Hunter F Jimmy Butler
John Collins F Kevin Love
Clint Capela C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...