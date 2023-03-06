NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-32) @ Miami Heat (34-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (34-31) host the Atlanta Hawks (32-32) for the second straight game at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight.

Kevin Love is out tonight as is Kyle Lowry, though Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain are available after a stint in the G League.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kevin Love (Right Rib; Contusion) — OUT

Jamal Cain (G-League) — AVAILABLE

Nikola Jovic (Back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (Knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — AVAILABLE

Hawks

Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT

Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT

Trent Forrest (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST