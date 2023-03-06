NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-32) @ Miami Heat (34-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (34-31) host the Atlanta Hawks (32-32) for the second straight game at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight.
Kevin Love is out tonight as is Kyle Lowry, though Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain are available after a stint in the G League.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kevin Love (Right Rib; Contusion) — OUT
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — AVAILABLE
- Nikola Jovic (Back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (Knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — AVAILABLE
Hawks
- Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
- Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT
- Trent Forrest (G-League) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|HAWKS:
|Position
|Heat
|HAWKS:
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|John Collins
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Clint Capela
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...