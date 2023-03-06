 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Atlanta Hawks (32-32) @ Miami Heat (34-31)

Miami goes for their second straight home win against the Hawks.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (34-31) host the Atlanta Hawks (32-32) for the second straight game at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight.

Kevin Love is out tonight as is Kyle Lowry, though Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain are available after a stint in the G League.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kevin Love (Right Rib; Contusion) — OUT
  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — AVAILABLE
  • Nikola Jovic (Back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (Knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (G-League) — AVAILABLE

Hawks

  • Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
  • Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT
  • Trent Forrest (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

HAWKS: Position Heat
Trae Young PG Gabe Vincent
Dejounte Murray SG Tyler Herro
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
John Collins PF Caleb Martin
Clint Capela C Bam Adebayo

