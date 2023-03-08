NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) @ Miami Heat (35-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (35-31) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight after beating the Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back home games.
Kevin Love returns to action but Kyle Lowry remains on the injury list.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kevin Love, available
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
Cavs
- Isaiah Mobley, out
- Dylan Windler, out
- Mamadi Diakite, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Isaac Okoro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Bam Adebayo
