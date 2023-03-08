 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) @ Miami Heat (35-31)

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (35-31) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight after beating the Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back home games.

Kevin Love returns to action but Kyle Lowry remains on the injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kevin Love, available
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out

Cavs

  • Isaiah Mobley, out
  • Dylan Windler, out
  • Mamadi Diakite, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Cavaliers Position Heat
Cavaliers Position Heat
Darius Garland PG Gabe Vincent
Donovan Mitchell SG Tyler Herro
Isaac Okoro SF Jimmy Butler
Evan Mobley PF Kevin Love
Jarrett Allen C Bam Adebayo

