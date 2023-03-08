NBA GAMETHREAD: Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) @ Miami Heat (35-31)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (35-31) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) at the Miami-Dade Arena tonight after beating the Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back home games.

Kevin Love returns to action but Kyle Lowry remains on the injury list.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kevin Love, available

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Cavs

Isaiah Mobley, out

Dylan Windler, out

Mamadi Diakite, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST