Hot Hot Hoops is now on Substack!

After Vox Media and SB Nation NBA made the recent difficult decision to let go of several sports blogs on their roster, Hot Hot Hoops has found a new home on Substack.

https://hothothoops.substack.com

Same writing team, same URL (coming soon!), same coverage!

We’re excited about the new challenges ahead and we’re grateful for our loyal and new readers along for the ride. Since 2009, Hot Hot Hoops has consistently delivered the #1 site for all things Miami HEAT — whether it be late-breaking news, timely game coverage, and our talented writing team delivering exclusive in-depth analysis of the NBA and the HEAT — on ESPN’s TrueHoop network, SB Nation NBA and as an independent blog.

Only the beginning…

We want to continue to build our loyal community and will be rolling out new and exciting content exclusive to this platform. Stay tuned for more details! For now all of our content will remain free and accessible to all but we plan on introducing a tiered subscription service for the most devoted Miami HEAT fans to follow their favorite NBA team.

Within the next few days, our usual HotHotHoops dot com domain will work on our updated site but for now you can click right below to be directly taken there. Thanks again for all of your support as we turn the page and begin a new chapter of Hot Hot Hoops!

