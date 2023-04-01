Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog
People
Hot Hot Hoops
Hot Hot Hoops is the #1 Miami Heat blog featuring news, in-depth analysis, game recaps, podcasts and much more.
Brandon Di Perno
Brandon has been writing about the Heat for Hot Hot Hoops since 2013. In that time he's stopped questioning Erik Spoelstra's rotations and learned that even when there are tons of obstacles, there are none. Especially when Pat Riley is involved.
Daniel Riccio
-Hot Hot Hoops Senior Writer (started in Sept. 2022) -HHH Social Media: @hothothoops Twitter, Facebook & Instagram -Personal HEAT fanpage: @bam_bayo Instagram -Email: driccio@hothothoops.com