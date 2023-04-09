After 82 regular season games, the NBA play-in schedule for the 2022-23 season has officially been set.

In a rematch of last year’s first-round bout, the Miami Heat will play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT inside Kaseya Center. The winner officially locks up the No. 7 seed and plays the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in the opening round on April 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The loser of Heat-Hawks will play the winner between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Here is the full schedule:

Heading into Sunday, there were plenty of questions surrounding the No. 5 through 9 seeds in the Western Conference. By virtue of their victories Sunday, the Clippers and Warriors earned the final non-play-in spots in the Western Conference, respectively.

As a result, the Lakers’ 11-point victory over the Utah Jazz rewarded them with the No. 7 seed, while the Minnesota Timberwolves earned the No. 8 seed with their win over the New Orleans Pelicans, who got pushed to the No. 9 seed.

The top 10 in the East were already decided heading into Sunday. Miami finished 2022-23 at 44-38, and nothing was better on Sunday than watching Udonis Haslem capping off his remarkable 20-year career with 24 points and a career-high three 3-pointer in his farewell contest.

Here are the official times for Game 1 of the first-round matchups, which begin on April 15.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

