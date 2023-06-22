The Miami Heat will be on the clock tonight for the No. 18 selection in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
They do not own a second round pick in this year’s draft as part of the punishment the NBA handed down due to their handling at the start of free agency in dealing with Kyle Lowry.
The draft will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN.
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
RADIO: ESPN Radio
I suppose good news for now is Scoot going to Portland, unless they’re trading him before the season. Wonder what Dame is thinking now.
Dang Wembys off the board. Was hoping he slipped to 18
Well, Let’s go Heat!
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the 2023 NBA Draft here!
