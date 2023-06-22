Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

5 Comments
author
Surya Fernandez
16 min agoAuthor

I suppose good news for now is Scoot going to Portland, unless they’re trading him before the season. Wonder what Dame is thinking now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
24 min agoLiked by Surya Fernandez

Dang Wembys off the board. Was hoping he slipped to 18

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Reality Czech
44 min ago

Well, Let’s go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing