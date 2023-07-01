Damian Lillard has been linked to the Miami Heat for months now. The mutual interest has clearly been there, it’s just been up to Lillard to formally make the trade request out of Portland.

Now, we have officially gotten to that point.

Superstar and top 75 player of All-Time Damian Lillard starts his Saturday afternoon with an official trade request, specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

What a time to be alive, Heat Nation.

Lillard’s loyalty for over a decade to the team and community of Portland will absolutely help maneuver his way to whatever team he likes. There are other teams in the conversation, including the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, but the Heat are at the very top of that list and have been for months now.

It is rare to see a combination of Lillard’s skill set become available. Someone who can score the ball at will, shoot the lights out, and show up when the stage is at its brightest.

Lillard is a bonafide superstar in this league, and one of the best closers in the game.

Pairing him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be something truly special.

A big three of Lillard, Butler and Adebayo is comparable to Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh. The hype in South Beach will reach heights that haven’t been here since 2010-2014.

This is not official, but now at least it is one MAJOR step closer to being so.

The ball has been in Lillard’s court, and he has finally pulled the trigger.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.