In the wake of Omer Yurtseven not coming back, and currently the status being unknown with bringing back Cody Zeller, Miami finds their new back up big man.

Thomas Bryant agrees to sign a 2 year $5.4M with the Miami Heat, second year being a player option.

Damian Lillard news to potentially be traded to the Heat now opens up lots of opportunities for new guys to come to South Beach on cheap deals to compete for a championship. Bryant is one of those first dominos to fall.

Bryant has been a solid big in this league for years now, and was even able to put up close to a double double a night in his tenure in Washington a few seasons ago.

He is coming off a championship season with the Denver Nuggets, where he was traded to after playing half the season with the LA Lakers.

Bryant is just 25 years of age, and is listed at 6’10. He adds some bulk, size, and a defensive presence.

He had some decent stats in limited minutes last season:

Be on the look out for more nice rotation pieces to come aboard for the Heat. This is a team fresh off an NBA Finals berth, and the Lillard rumors makes it even more of an attractive destination to free agents that it already was.

Bryant at the very least will be a nice upgrade from both Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven and Cody Zeller over recent years.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.