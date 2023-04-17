The Miami Heat secured a big time 130-117 win in the opening game of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team came into a hostile Milwaukee arena that was filled with energy and optimism for their 1st seed Bucks and picked up the victory. The Heat had their backs against the wall, as they just snuck into the NBA playoffs after winning the final Play-In game as the 8th seed.

ESPN journalists all choose the Bucks over the Heat in 4 or 5 games unanimously, 16-0. No matter how much of an underdog this team was looked at to be, Miami looked sharp offensively and was a serious threat from 3 point land.

One of those threats to start the game was Tyler Herro, who put up a half of 12 points on super efficient shooting, 2 of those shots being triples. Herro was 50% from downtown going 2/4.

However, Herro experienced some noticeable discomfort in his shooting hand late in the 2nd quarter after diving for a loose ball on Grayson Allen.

He was in clear pain and tried shaking it off and playing around with it numerous times until he finally took a 3 point attempt (which almost went in) and came up well short.

Herro screamed in pain immediately as he took the shot and well afterwards. The SG went straight into the locker room as the 2nd quarter buzzer rang. After halftime, Herro was ruled out for the night and Duncan Robinson started the second half in his place. Robinson finished with one 3 point bucket in limited minutes.

In such a big game and big opportunity, it was announced shortly after that Herro had broken his hand. He was seen after the game dapping up his teammates after the win in a cast. Chris Haynes of TNT then updated fans of Herro’s longterm status and announced he will be out for 4-6 weeks. That keeps him out for the remainder of the entire playoffs, and was confirmed by Erik Spoelstra after the game.

Miami didn’t let the Herro injury affect their will to win this game, as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo took on the slack and led this team offensively. It was next man up, as it also helped to see valuable role players all have their moments and hit timely shots to help spread the floor.

Kevin Love, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Max Strus all had super solid evenings. Love especially had 18 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

Vincent also hit two dagger 3 pointers late in the 4th to seal the deal. It will be interesting to see who fills in as Vincent’s new back court partner following the Herro injury. Could Caleb Martin potentially be back with the starters? Could Victor Oladipo get his chance to potentially prove one last time what he can offer?

Time will tell; Wednesday 9:00 PM ET tip off in Milwaukee for game 2.