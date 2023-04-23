The Miami Heat will officially be without the services of Victor Oladipo for the rest of the season. He has suffered a season ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee after landing awkwardly on a drive to the paint towards the end of last night’s game 3 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be his second knee surgery in the 3 seasons that he has been in Miami.

Not only is the former 2X All-Star done for this season, it should be expected that he will be out for a lengthy period of time after as well. It’s possible this is an injury that will take lots of rehab, potentially keeping Oladipo out for a whole calendar year.

It’s not just the injury that’s devastating; it’s the person. Dipo has battled and been through so much both physically and mentally after going through numerous serious knee injuries since his All-Star days in 2018.

It goes to show just how much of a professional and how strong Dipo is to go through these recoveries and bounce back in such good spirits. He is a great player but even greater person.

It seemed like he was looking healthy for quite some time and had flashes of that old burst and athleticism. He was a good role player and personality in the locker room the last couple years in South Beach.

With the Tyler Herro injury, he had a chance to step up and showcase his talents on a playoff stage. He has played well the last 2 games and had an impact early in the game off the bench last night.

Right when he went down, everyone on the team knew this was serious. The stadium went completely quiet, as fans, players, and staff braved themselves for some pretty tough news.

Hopefully this is just a setback that ends up allowing Oladipo to resume his NBA career and come back strong. Even if he can’t recapture his All-Star talents, his time in Miami showed he is still capable of being a solid rotation piece.

Oladipo has a player option at the end of this year that he will now most likely opt into, possibly keeping him around for at least another season.

Now it will most likely be up to Duncan Robinson to give this team much needed depth in the aftermath of two long term injuries to two key guys of this rotation. The Heat are in the midst of a playoff run and currently have the edge against the top seeded Bucks.

Prayers up to Dipo, and wishing him a safe and successful recovery.