The greatest player in the history of the Miami Heat is getting his flowers. Dwyane Wade is set to headline the Hall of Fame class of 2023 alongside arch-rival Dirk Nowitzki and others including Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and coaches Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon. The ceremonies electing these amazing players and coaches will take place on August 11th and 12th.

Wade had this to say about his election on ESPN:

“To be in this class with some of the greatest players, international players, that’s ever played this game, with Tony, Pau and Dirk, I’m like a kid in a candy store.” “And I’m just super honored to be a part of this class, and all the coaches that are a part of this class, the great coaches, the storylines that everyone has.”

“So I’m just very, very thankful and very humbled in this moment just to be here. And this is basketball heaven. To be able to end your career and say that you’re going to basketball heaven, that’s what movies are made of, that’s what books are written about.”

Wade will join fellow former Heat players Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, and Ray Allen in the Hall of Fame. Wade was drafted in 2003 and quickly rose to fame off exciting superstar play becoming one of the NBA’s very best. He is clearly the greatest Miami Heat player of All-Time with his #3 jersey hanging from the Heat arena’s rafters forever. Wade finished his career with 3 championships. 1 NBA Finals MVP, and has 13 All-Star appearances. He leads the league record books in blocks by a guard with 859 and amassed 23165 points and 5701 assists over his career. A well-deserved honor for an all-time great.