2023 Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Third ECF matchup in four seasons. Let's talk about it!
It’s gameday! The Eastern Conference Finals between the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat and the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics tips off Wednesday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Let’s dive into a quick preview of the series!
Schedule:
Game 1: Wednesday, May 17 in Boston @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 2: Friday, May 19 in Boston @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 3: Sunday, May 21 in Miami @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 4: Tuesday, May 23 in Miami @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 5*: Thursday, May 25 in Boston @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 6*: Saturday, May 27 in Miami @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
Game 7*: Monday, May 29 in Boston @ 8:30 PM ET (TNT)
*-if necessary
Every other day, get ready! No additional rest!
What we know about the Heat:
Starting Lineup:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
Reserves:
Kyle Lowry
Caleb Martin
Cody Zeller
Duncan Robinson
Haywood Highsmith
What a story this has been — Miami was minutes away from mere elimination in the play-in, yet here we are for the second straight year, like Jimmy Butler predicted.
After it waned from distance in the Knicks series, the Heat’s 3-point shooting dipped from 45 percent after one round to 36.8 percent — the 5th-best leaguewide — now. Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury made him look human, but he’s still averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals on 52.7 percent shooting, 36.1 percent from deep and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.
When he’s fully healthy, he’s shown continuously he can be the best player on the floor, but that’s a big if. Meaning, Miami will need valiant contributions from its supporting cast of Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Kevin Love, among others. Bam Adebayo was phenomenal against New York and could carry that momentum into a Boston series against a team where he’s seen previous success.
Outside of Butler, Miami doesn’t have many options defensively against Boston’s Tatum and Brown. The Heat could throw Martin, Vincent, Lowry and could even involve Haywood Highsmith, though the latter’s spacing would further clog the lane at the other end of the floor. Regardless, it doesn’t have much to check Tatum or Brown, as opposed to the inverse with Butler. That will be important to monitor as the series goes on.
What we know about the Celtics:
Starting Lineup:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Reserves:
Derrick White
Malcolm Brogdon
Grant Williams
If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, right? Head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to use a two-big lineup of Horford-Williams against former Heat forward PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid in Game 6. And man did it work to perfection. When both were on the floor in Game 6, it finished a plus-nine in 19 minutes while going a plus-13 in 20 minutes in Game 7 Sunday. Collectively, those two-big lineups have gone a plus-21 in 96 minutes — equating to a plus-10.1 NET Rating, including a plus-23.2 NET with its starting five in 47 combined minutes (six games).
In short, I don’t see Mazzulla shifting away from that starting five until the Heat give him a good reason to. Boston will likely play Kevin Love or Caleb Martin similar to how they did Tucker stationed at the corner — deploying Horford on Bam while using Williams as a weakside roamer off Love/Martin, though both are used differently than Tucker was.
The Celtics are among the league’s most efficient offenses, placing second in offensive rating while posting league bests in effective field goal percentage and true-shooting percentage. The shooting variance plus effort defensively hasn’t always made things easy, but they’ve clearly overcame any slight adversity. This will be the Heat’s toughest challenge to date.
Prediction:
Boston has the clear personnel advantage, but Miami does have the coaching advantage with Erik Spoelstra. That itself makes series competitive, but then you add Butler and a surging Adebayo to this equation and it becomes that much more intriguing. Though I still don’t think Miami has enough offensive firepower in the end. The Celtics have a championship pedigree, two elite wings who make up arguably the league’s best duo, very good defensive makeup at each position, depth and simply more reliable options. Prediction: Celtics in 6
No doubt it's going to be a tall order for the Heat to take down the Celtics but I believe they have a better shot at accomplishing it than all the so called "experts" are giving them credit for.
I think the keys to doing this will come down to holding their own on the glass, winning the turnover battle. shooting 36% from 3 or better, Increasing the mins for the bench unit, allowing Haywood Highsmith some mins to defend Tatum and increasing the playing time of Caleb Martin.
Holding their own on the glass and turning the Celtics over will allow the Heat to get out in transition and get easy baskets while taking possessions away from the Celtics. It will also help in them controlling the pace of the game.
Good 3 point shooting from the Heat's starters Love, Strus and Vincent will be a major key in them counteracting the effectiveness of the Celtic's big lineup and will go along way in helping to unleash Bam's and Jimmy's inside games.
Something people don't realize is that the Heat has had the best bench in the playoffs so far in terms of plus-minus.
They've not been given any credit for being a deep team but you can't have the best bench in the playoffs without being a deep team.
It has been the Heat's secret weapon in winning both the Bucks and Knicks series.
They used their top seeded bench to wear down the opposition and by the 4th quarters the opposition were running on fumes from overplaying their starters. Which in turn allowed the Heat's starters to be fresher down the stretch to take over games.
The deep bench along with Jimmy has been a big reason why the Heat have been the playoffs best 4th quarter team.
However the Celtics too have a deep bench, they are 2nd in plus-minus behind the Heat's bench in the playoffs.
If the Heat's secret weapon is neutralized then this could be a short series in the Celtic's favor but if the Heat's bench can continue to win those mins then it could allow the Heat to stay close enough for Jimmy to take over in 4th quarters.
Haywood Highsmith was a major factor in the Heat's 2 victories against the Celtics during the regular season. He averaged over 29 mins in both games, was a +12 in plus-minus and his defense on Tatum played a role in the Heat winning both those games.
Obviously he won't average 28 mins per game in this series and you ideally don't want him on the floor when the Celtics deploy their big lineup but giving Highsmith 8-10 mins per game to hound Jason Tatum could go along way in helping to tip the series in the Heat's favor.
Caleb Martin has quietly been one of the Heat's most impactful players in the playoffs so far, leading not just the Heat but leading the entire playoff field in plus-minus per 100 poss.
However he's only been averaging just over 27 mins per game for the playoffs so far and although that has sufficed up to this point I think for the Heat to have any chance of upsetting the Celtics IMO this has to change.
I believe Caleb needs to average over 35 mins per game for the Heat to have any chance of winning this series.
Theres also the fact that Bam and Jimmy have played their best ball together in the playoffs when Caleb Martin has shared the floor with them.
Let Strus defend Horford and Love defend Williams and make Bam and Highsmith the primary defenders on Tatum and Jimmy and Caleb the primary defenders on Brown, with those guys playing as much straight up man to man defense as possible.
These are the keys IMO to the Heat winning this series.
So in the immortal words of the Black-eyed Peas.
Lets get it started.
Go Heat!
I'm giving a lot of side-eye to "Celtics have a championship pedigree." The last time the Celtics won a championship, Nikola Jovic was practically still in diapers. Miami's won *two* titles since then. We have more players with rings than they do: Lowry, Love, Haslem, and the ghost of Mario Chalmers. Surely, if championship pedigree is a factor, it should lean in Miami's favor?