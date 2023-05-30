Episode 25: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Celebrating the Miami Heat's return to the NBA Finals after huge Game 7 win

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno react to the Miami Heat heading back to the NBA Finals for the seventh time in franchise history! They didn't blow a 3-0 lead!

They discuss the performances from Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo's defense, the shooting discrepency, Tyler Herro reportedly aiming to return for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and much more!

