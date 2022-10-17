Episode 1: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - October 17, 2022

NBA writers from SB Nation's Miami Heat blog Hot Hot Hoops gather each week to discuss the Miami Heat and the NBA. In the first episode of the 2022-23 NBA season, HHH Editor-In-Chief Surya Fernandez is joined by senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan to give their thoughts on Miami's offseason, players to watch, and much more entering the 2022-23 NBA season.

