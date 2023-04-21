Episode 11: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Picking up the pieces after Heat's disastrous Game 2

Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan and Surya Fernandez discuss the Miami Heat's forgettable Game 2 blowout loss to the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks in their first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs..

Topics discussed include:

Reactions to Game 2, Miami’s playoff rotation, and what adjustments — if any — can be made to retake control of the series?

Coach Erik Spoelstra’s tenure in Miami and the respect he’s earned around the league in light of Toronto Raptors firing Coach Nick Nurse.

Is the front office, the coaching staff or the players — or some combination of the three — largely to blame for the position Miami is in now?

What to expect from the series moving forward…

And much more!