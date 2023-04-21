Apr 21 • 0M

Episode 11: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Picking up the pieces after Heat's disastrous Game 2

The HHH writing team give their thoughts after an incredible Heat upset to open the NBA Playoffs.

 
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan and Surya Fernandez discuss the Miami Heat's forgettable Game 2 blowout loss to the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks in their first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs..

Topics discussed include:

  • Reactions to Game 2, Miami’s playoff rotation, and what adjustments — if any — can be made to retake control of the series?

  • Coach Erik Spoelstra’s tenure in Miami and the respect he’s earned around the league in light of Toronto Raptors firing Coach Nick Nurse.

  • Is the front office, the coaching staff or the players — or some combination of the three — largely to blame for the position Miami is in now?

  • What to expect from the series moving forward…

And much more!

