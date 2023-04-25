Apr 25 • 36M

Episode 13: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Heat Game 4 win vs Bucks, Jimmy Butler's historic night

We're still processing what Jimmy Butler did in Game 4 to will Miami to victory.

 
0:00
-36:29
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss everything regarding Jimmy Butler and his 56-point masterpiece on Monday night to power the Miami Heat to a sensational Game 4 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other topics include:

  • What’s at stake for the rest of the series

  • Caleb Martin’s and Kyle Lowry’s contributions as of late

  • The Heat needing more from their supporting cast

And much more!

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share