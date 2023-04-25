Episode 13: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Heat Game 4 win vs Bucks, Jimmy Butler's historic night

Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss everything regarding Jimmy Butler and his 56-point masterpiece on Monday night to power the Miami Heat to a sensational Game 4 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other topics include:

What’s at stake for the rest of the series

Caleb Martin’s and Kyle Lowry’s contributions as of late

The Heat needing more from their supporting cast

And much more!