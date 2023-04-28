Apr 28 • 39M

Episode 14: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat eliminate Bucks in Game 5

The HHH crew continues to process a wild week of Heat basketball culminating in a thrilling OT Game 5 victory.

 
0:00
-38:38
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno gather to discuss the Miami Heat’s stunning Game 5 victory on the road that eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Other topics include:

  • Game 5 reaction, did that really happen???

  • Analyzing the Bucks’ late game collapse

  • Miami FINALLY getting meaningful contributions from role players

  • Jimmy Butler’s historic series

  • A mini-look ahead to the Heat-Knicks second round series.

And much more!

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share