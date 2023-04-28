Apr 28 • 39M
Episode 14: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat eliminate Bucks in Game 5
The HHH crew continues to process a wild week of Heat basketball culminating in a thrilling OT Game 5 victory.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno gather to discuss the Miami Heat’s stunning Game 5 victory on the road that eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Other topics include:
Game 5 reaction, did that really happen???
Analyzing the Bucks’ late game collapse
Miami FINALLY getting meaningful contributions from role players
Jimmy Butler’s historic series
A mini-look ahead to the Heat-Knicks second round series.
And much more!
