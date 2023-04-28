Episode 14: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat eliminate Bucks in Game 5

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno gather to discuss the Miami Heat’s stunning Game 5 victory on the road that eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Other topics include:

Game 5 reaction, did that really happen???

Analyzing the Bucks’ late game collapse

Miami FINALLY getting meaningful contributions from role players

Jimmy Butler’s historic series

A mini-look ahead to the Heat-Knicks second round series.

And much more!