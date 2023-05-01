May 1 • 1HR 0M

Episode 15: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat take Game 1 from Knicks

Matt and Brandon go over the Miami Heat’s Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.

 
0:00
-59:52
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno gather to discuss how the Miami Heat grabbed a crucial Game 1 victory on the road against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Semi-Finals.

Other topics include:

  • What went right

  • Jimmy Butler ankle’s injury

  • Who could step up in his (possible) absence

  • Series predictions the rest of the way

And much more!

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share