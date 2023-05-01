May 1 • 1HR 0M
Episode 15: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat take Game 1 from Knicks
Matt and Brandon go over the Miami Heat’s Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno gather to discuss how the Miami Heat grabbed a crucial Game 1 victory on the road against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Semi-Finals.
Other topics include:
What went right
Jimmy Butler ankle’s injury
Who could step up in his (possible) absence
Series predictions the rest of the way
And much more!
