Episode 16: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat loss to Knicks in Game 2

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's gutsy loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Topics include:

What went right and went wrong tonight

Highlighting the stellar play of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin

Miami’s valiant 3-point effort from its supporting cast

Possible actions to get Bam Adebayo more involved

And much more!