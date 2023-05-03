May 3 • 30M
Episode 16: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat loss to Knicks in Game 2
Matt and Brandon go over the Miami Heat’s Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's gutsy loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night.
Topics include:
What went right and went wrong tonight
Highlighting the stellar play of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin
Miami’s valiant 3-point effort from its supporting cast
Possible actions to get Bam Adebayo more involved
And much more!
