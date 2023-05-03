May 3 • 30M

Episode 16: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat loss to Knicks in Game 2

Matt and Brandon go over the Miami Heat’s Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.

 
0:00
-29:59
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's gutsy loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Topics include:

  • What went right and went wrong tonight

  • Highlighting the stellar play of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin

  • Miami’s valiant 3-point effort from its supporting cast

  • Possible actions to get Bam Adebayo more involved

And much more!

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share