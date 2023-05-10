May 10 • 35M
Episode 17: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction to Heat taking 3-1 series lead vs Knicks and what's next
Our latest episode recaps the Heat's gritty Game 4 home win and what Miami must do to close out the series against the Knicks.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno recap the Miami Heat's Game 4 win over the New York Knicks for the 3-1 series lead in the 2023 NBA Playoffs East Semi-Finals.
Topics include:
Miami beating the Knicks at their own game
Bam Adebayo's dominant two-way performance
What needs to happen to close out the series
One thing Miami still has in their back pocket for Game 5 and beyond
And much more!
