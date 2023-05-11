May 11 • 23M
Episode 18: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat's Game 5 loss in New York
HHH writers Matt and Brandon recap Game 5 between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks and give their predictions on what will happen next.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs East Semi-Finals on Wednesday night on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.
Topics include:
Miami's shooting woes
New York's three stars playing well together
Jalen Brunson taking over
Jimmy Butler's odd playoff performance
predictions for the rest of the series…
And much more!
