Episode 18: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat's Game 5 loss in New York

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs East Semi-Finals on Wednesday night on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.

Topics include:

Miami's shooting woes

New York's three stars playing well together

Jalen Brunson taking over

Jimmy Butler's odd playoff performance

predictions for the rest of the series…

And much more!

Listen directly on the site or on our favorite podcast app!

