Episode 18: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat's Game 5 loss in New York

HHH writers Matt and Brandon recap Game 5 between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks and give their predictions on what will happen next.

 
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs East Semi-Finals on Wednesday night on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.

Topics include:

  • Miami's shooting woes

  • New York's three stars playing well together

  • Jalen Brunson taking over

  • Jimmy Butler's odd playoff performance

  • predictions for the rest of the series…

And much more!

